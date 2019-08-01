Rangers through in Europe after stalemate in Luxembourg

Steven Gerrard's side drew 0-0 with Progres but were 2-0 aggregate winners.

Rangers are through to face Midtjylland in the next round. SNS Group

Rangers are through to the third qualifying round of the Europa League after a 2-0 aggregate win over Progres Niederkorn.

The sides drew 0-0 in the second leg in Luxembourg but goals from Joe Aribo and Sheyi Ojo at Ibrox endured Steven Gerrard's side will face FC Midtjylland next week.

Rangers had travelled hoping for an early goal to put the Progres tie to bed and Gerrard had named an attacking side to take the game to the opposition in Stade Josy Barthel.

The Scottish side had the upper hand throughout but couldn't find the breakthrough despite creating twice as many chances as their opponents.

Scott Arfield hit the post with Jermain Defoe and Alfredo Morelos also going close but the travelling support had to be content with seeing a clean sheet and a relatively untroubling path into the next round.

Rangers travel to Denmark for the first leg against Midtjylland next Thursday with the return match at Ibrox a week later.