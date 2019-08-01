Aberdeen thump Chikhura 5-0 to progress in Europa League

Sam Cosgrove claimed a hat-trick as the Dons dazzled at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen cruised into the next round of Europa League qualifying with a commanding 5-0 win over Chikhura Sachkhere.

Sam Cosgrove scored a hat-trick with Scott Wright and Greg Leigh also netting as Derek McInnes' side built on the 1-1 draw they earned in Tbilisi.

The Dons now progress to face Rijeka in the next round. Aberdeen upset the odds to defeat the Croatian side 5-2 on aggregate back in 2015.

Progress was far from assured as McInnes'side took to the pitch at Pittodrie but any nerves were quickly settled as Cosgrove continued his early season form. The striker's shot deflected into the net after just nine minutes.

Cosgrove got his second 11 minutes later, heading in from Lewis Ferguson's cross to give the Georgian side an almost insurmountable task.

After the break the home side kept up the punishment with summer signing Greg Leigh heading in on his debut.

Just after the hour mark substitute Scott Wright got in on the scoring, slotting home after clever work by Ferguson and Funso Ojo.

And Cosgrove wrapped up the scoring with twelve minutes left when he curled home Aberdeen's fifth and his third goal of the night.