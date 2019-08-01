Gerrard knows improvement needed after Luxembourg 'grind'

The Rangers boss said his side will need to improve when they face Midtjylland.

Gerrard felt the match in Luxembourg was flat. SNS Group

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard watched his side draw 0-0 with Progres Niederkorn and said they will have to step up a level when they face FC Midtjylland.

Having won 2-0 in Glasgow, the stalemate in Stade Josy Barthel was enough for Rangers to progress to the third round of Europa League qualifying without difficulty but Gerrard was not impressed with what he saw.

With the first leg against the Danish side just a week away, he said there would have to be improvements but pointed to similarities he saw with last year's successful qualification campaign.

He told RangersTV: "I think it's important that we move on from this game, take the positives from qualification.

"But we'll have to play better. I look back 12 months ago and remember Shkupi being a grind, Maribor being a grind and so was Osijek.

"But we're going to have to play better if we want to get to the group stages."

Rangers had chances to win the match and were not seriously threatened by the part-timers but the manager found little of value that he could take from the game.

"I just thought it was a grind," he said. "The whole night, our performance was a grind to watch. I'm sure it was a grind to play in.

"You come to places like this and they've had the heating on in the dressing room, the ball is like a balloon, the pitch is bobbly and dry.

"They just foul at every foul and the referee gives every foul - it's just one of those nights.

"I thought we were better in the second half and more dangerous and creative certainly in the final 20 minutes.

"We maybe should have won the game - we certainly created enough to do so. But I don't think it would have changed my mind on the whole performance.

"Look we did enough and we're into the next round. It's a clean sheet too so we'll take that and move on - but I didn't enjoy watching it. I won't even watch this game back."