McInnes: We've only scratched the surface with Sam Cosgrove

The Aberdeen boss hailed his striker after his European hat-trick.

McInnes was thrilled with his side's display. SNS Group

Derek McInnes praised Sam Cosgrove for his clinical display against Chikhura Sachkhere and vowed the striker would be staying at Aberdeen this season.

Cosgrove netted a hat-trick in the 5-0 win at Pittodrie that put his side in the Europa League third qualifying round, equalling Drew Jarvie's record of scoring in four consecutive European games for the Dons.

McInnes revealed that his form had drawn the attention of other clubs but said that the 22-year-old would be remaining at Pittodrie and was gong to improve further.

"He's in good company with Drew, equalling that record," McInnes said. "It's 25 goals in 32 games for him now, and that's an incredible record.

"I'm never ever going to be able to sign a perfect player, so you're looking at players with loads of development to come. Sam has come from way back.

"Sam is starting where he finished off last season. We've had enquiries and we know people are looking at him, but he'll be with us this season and it's important he uses that time to develop even further.

"We think we've only scratched the surface and there's a lot more to come."

Aberdeen had gone into the game with a job to do, having drawn 1-1 in Georgia last week. But a strong performance blew away the opposition, leaving McInnes more than satisfied.

"I'm very pleased," he said. "People who weren't at the game will maybe look at the scoreline and think that maybe our opponent wasn't any good, but I thought they were a capable side.

"We chose our moments tonight and we not only looked a good side - and scored some quality goals - but I thought we played with a lot of intelligence.

"We started the game full of speed and the two home games have given our fans a flavour of what is to come.

"It's credit to my players that they are able to deliver that type of performance so early in the season.

"We showed our strength, speed and quality and I couldn't be more pleased."