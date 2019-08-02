Robinson predicts 'exciting football' from Motherwell

The manager says his squad is set up for an attacking style of play this season.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6067346356001-stephen-robinson.jpg" />

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson believes he has the players to deliver exciting football at Fir Park this season and says the squad is positive ahead of the new league campaign.

The Steelmen begin their season away at Livingston on Saturday and Robinson is optimistic he has a team that can make an impact, though he conceded there will always be tough spells during the season.

"We go into the season with a lot of confidence," he said. "There's a young squad so there will be times when they are up and down.

"There will be periods when there will be runs of games that you have to deal with, as there always is as Motherwell manager.

"But we go in positive and we're looking forward to it. I believe we've put an exciting squad together that hopefully will win games."

A busy summer has seen a number of new recruits join the squad, particularly in attacking areas, and the manager says it's part of a conscious effort to to deliver a style he things will enthuse supporters.

"You saw earlier on when I was managing in a style that got us to two cup finals which was putting balls into the box, playing down the sides of people," he explained. "It was physical at times but that suited the players we had and the players we were able to recruit.

"We've done that differently since Christmas and brought in four wide players so we've got a lot of pace, a lot of energy and a lot of good, good footballers in the team.

"We've got boys that supplement what we already had so I think it'll be an exciting brand of football.

"We will lose games as well, of course, but it will be by being positive."

The side's form in the League Cup group stage, where 13 goals were scored in four games with none conceded, has raised hopes among fans that they can have a season to remember.

"I do understand it and I do get a little bit of stick for playing it down sometimes," Robinson said. "But expectation is the biggest thing to manage in football. First and foremost, we have to stay in the division, that's our primary aim.

"Of course within our dressing room and out coaching staff we have much bigger aims but we have to temper that slightly.

"Take each game as it comes, that's an old saying that bores the life out of people, but we just have to try to win each game when we go on to the field."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.