  • STV
  • MySTV

Robinson predicts 'exciting football' from Motherwell

STV

The manager says his squad is set up for an attacking style of play this season.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson believes he has the players to deliver exciting football at Fir Park this season and says the squad is positive ahead of the new league campaign.

The Steelmen begin their season away at Livingston on Saturday and Robinson is optimistic he has a team that can make an impact, though he conceded there will always be tough spells during the season.

"We go into the season with a lot of confidence," he said. "There's a young squad so there will be times when they are up and down.

"There will be periods when there will be runs of games that you have to deal with, as there always is as Motherwell manager.

"But we go in positive and we're looking forward to it. I believe we've put an exciting squad together that hopefully will win games."

A busy summer has seen a number of new recruits join the squad, particularly in attacking areas, and the manager says it's part of a conscious effort to to deliver a style he things will enthuse supporters.

"You saw earlier on when I was managing in a style that got us to two cup finals which was putting balls into the box, playing down the sides of people," he explained. "It was physical at times but that suited the players we had and the players we were able to recruit.

"We've done that differently since Christmas and brought in four wide players so we've got a lot of pace, a lot of energy and a lot of good, good footballers in the team.

"We've got boys that supplement what we already had so I think it'll be an exciting brand of football.

"We will lose games as well, of course, but it will be by being positive."

The side's form in the League Cup group stage, where 13 goals were scored in four games with none conceded, has raised hopes among fans that they can have a season to remember.

"I do understand it and I do get a little bit of stick for playing it down sometimes," Robinson said. "But expectation is the biggest thing to manage in football. First and foremost, we have to stay in the division, that's our primary aim.

"Of course within our dressing room and out coaching staff we have much bigger aims but we have to temper that slightly.

"Take each game as it comes, that's an old saying that bores the life out of people, but we just have to try to win each game when we go on to the field."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.