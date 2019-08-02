  • STV
  • MySTV

Lennon: Celtic players have hunger to push for ninth title

STV

The Celtic boss expects challenges in the season ahead but is happy with his squad.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon says he can see in his players' eyes that they are ready to push for a record-equalling ninth consecutive title.

The league season begins with the champions playing host to St Johnstone as they begin their defence of all three domestic trophies. 

On top of that challenge the club is aiming to make inroads on the Champions League and Lennon believes the players have already shown him they have the hunger to succeed.

"I think we're all excited," he said. "It's been a good, productive six weeks since we came back in the middle of June.

"Obviously we've negotiated the two ties in the Champions League so in the competitive games we're up and running and done very well considering it's so early.

"Now the domestic campaign kicks off and we've asked the players 'Whether it's your first title, fifth, seventh or ninth, have you got the hunger to go again?'.

"You can see in their eyes that they are well set to go. I always think when you're challenged you give a little bit more and there's no question that we're going to be challenged again as we go along.

"Each time people take points off us or beat us it's a little victory for them and we want to avoid that.

"I'm pleased with the balance of the squad, I'm pleased with the individual and collective performances that I've seen so far. "

'We've asked the players 'Whether it's your first title, fifth, seventh or ninth, have you got the hunger to go again?''
Neil Lennon

Lennon said his side won't get it all their own way but wouldn't be drawn on whether rival sides would pose a tougher challenge this season. 

He said his focus was on Celtic and that he felt with players returning from injury that the team would get better yet.

"Winning games is hard," he said. "We go into a run of games now that's going to be very heavy and very competitive and we're asking all the squad to be ready when called upon.

"The focus has been good. Quiet and calm but the focus has been good.

"I've no idea [if the challenge from others will be tougher]. I don't like making predictions or looking too far ahead. 

"I think we've strengthened in areas we need to strengthen and we've got the likes of Griffiths almost back to full fitness, which we didn't have the luxury of for a long, long time. 

"Kieran's nearly fit, Tom Rogic and all those have to come in to what you've already seen so far.

"In some aspects we could be even stronger than we were at the end of last season."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.