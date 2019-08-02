Angelo Alessio bemoans lack of new Kilmarnock signings

The Italian says he is having to change his style of play to suit the current squad.

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio has claimed he isn't yet able to impose his style of play on the team because he doesn't have the players to carry out his tactics.

Alessio will take charge of his first Premiership match this weekend when Killie take on Rangers and he remains optimistic that he can continue the success that predecessor Steve Clarke enjoyed.

The Italian is frustrated by the lack of new faces he has been able to recruit, though, and says it will force him to adapt.

Only goalkeeper Laurentiu Branescu and midfielder Mohamed El Makrini have arrived at Rugby Park this summer and it was clear that the manager wanted more new recruits.

"Our objective is to reach our best position in the top of the table and I think we can," Alessio said.

"For me it is a big challenge (to improve on what Steve Clarke achieved). At the moment it is difficult for me to do my style of football for many reasons.

"For me it's OK. I want to fight and work hard every day. But at the moment it's difficult because we don't have (enough) good players in some roles.

"At the moment we have these players. For this reason I'm adapting to these players because I don't have another solution. It's not frustrating because it's difficult in this summer market to bring in new players.

"Every team wants the same players. I'm confident and the club is working hard but it is not easy."

Alessio detailed the areas where he felt he lacked options, citing centre forward as an area where he needed to strengthen quickly.

"It has been difficult to bring in new players and to complete our team," he said. "In some roles we don't have another solution.

"We have only Eamonn Brophy for a striker.

"It's important for us to understand this. Last season we had eight loan players. The club are working hard to bring in new players but we have had difficulties.

"But eight players less is too much.

"We need a striker because there is only Brophy. We need a winger for the left and the right and maybe another centre-back. You know the situation. For me it's clear and I think it's clear for you.

"I work and for me it's no problem. The manager is always under pressure. It's normal."