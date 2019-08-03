Wives of Lisbon Lion legends raise league flag at Celtic Park 

The wives of Billy McNeill and Stevie Chalmers unfurled the flag ahead of Celtic vs St Johnstone.

Champions: Sadie Chalmers and Liz McNeill unfurled the league flag. SNS

The wives of two Lisbon Lions legends who passed away earlier this year have raised the league champions flag in front of a packed Celtic Park.

Liz McNeill, wife of Celtic's European Cup winning captain Billy, and Sadie Chalmers, whose husband Stevie scored the winning goal in the famous victory over Inter Milan, unfurled the flag ahead of the champions' Premiership season opener against St Johnstone.

Billy McNeill died on April 22 and Stevie Chalmers passed away a week later.

Both men were instrumental in the 1967 European Cup win when the Hoops became the first team in Britain to win the trophy.

They also played a major part in the club winning a historic nine league titles in a row- something Neil Lennon's men are looking to emulate this season.

Celtic go into the current season as 8-in-a-row champions and treble treble winners.

Mrs McNeill and Mrs Chalmers were given a rapturous applause from the full-to capacity 60,000 seater stadium.