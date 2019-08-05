Rangers, Celtic and Aberdeen learn potential Euro opponents

The draw for the Europa League play-off round has been made.

Steven Gerrard hopes to take Rangers on a European run. SNS Group

Rangers face a potential trip to Poland or Greece if they reach the Europa League play-offs, while Aberdeen could be travelling to Cyprus or Belgium.

UEFA conducted the draw on Monday to determine who will stand between the Scottish sides and a place in the group stages, provided bot Steven Gerrard and Derek McInnes' sides get through their third round ties.

Rangers first have to overcome Midtjylland with the first leg of the tie being played in Denmark this Thursday.

That would open up a match against the winner of the Legia Warsaw v Atromitos tie.

Legia progressed to the third round with a 1-0 aggregate win over KuPS, while Atromitos won 5-3 against DAC Dunajska Streda.

Aberdeen face Croatian side Rijeka in the third round and are away from home this week. If they prevail over two legs then the reward is a tie against AEK Larnaca or Gent.

Larnaca came through a tie against Petrocub Hincesti before thumping Levski Sofia over two legs. Gent defeated Viitorul Constanta 7-5 on aggregate.

Play-off ties are to be played on August 22 and 29.

If Celtic fail to progress from their Champions League tie then they will face Sherrif Tiraspol or AIK. The Scottish champions would be at home in the first leg.