Scott McKenna tells Aberdeen he wants to leave club

The Scotland defender submits transfer request amid interest from English sides.

McKenna wants to speak to interested clubs. SNS Group

Aberdeen's Scott McKenna has informed the club that he wants to leave Pittodrie and has submitted a written transfer request.

The Dons have rejected bids from both Nottingham Forest and QPR this summer, saying they fell well short of his value.

Manager Derek McInnes has said that he expected more interest and offers from England before the FA's transfer deadline this week and McKenna has now made it clear that he wants the opportunity to move.

The 22-year-old has been an important part of Aberdeen's success in recent seasons and established himself as part of the Scotland squad, earning 12 caps so far.

That form brought interest from England last season, with Aston Villa failing in a bid, and McInnes admitted the uncertainty about his future would only increase.

The manager said on Sunday that he couldn't guarantee that McKenna would be part of the travelling party that heads to Croatia to face Rijeka on Thursday.

He told newspapers: "Will Scott be on the plane? Who knows, but as it stands if there is no other action he will be.

"There was a fresh offer. I don't know if there was a written offer from Nottingham Forest but there certainly was from QPR on Friday - but clearly it was not enough.

"It was a slight increase and it was structured in a certain way but it was not enough for the club to accept.

"Scott's had a lot to contend with but his performances have been great.

"It's up to the buying club to make my chairman think differently but as it stands Scott will remain with us."