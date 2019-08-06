Liverpool's Liam Millar returns to Kilmarnock on loan

The midfielder has moved back to Rugby Park on a season-long loan deal.

Millar has joined Angelo Alessio's squad. SNS Group

Kilmarnock have completed the signing of Liverpool teenager Liam Millar on a season-long loan deal, the club has announced.

The 19-year-old forward returns to Rugby Park after a successful spell on loan last season playing under Steve Clarke and will now join Angelo Alessio's squad for a full season.

Millar scored once in 14 appearances last term and has been brought in to bolster Alessio's attacking options. The Italian manager had spoken of the need to bring in new recruits, highlighting the fact that he only had Eamonn Brophy as an established striker.

After helping Kilmarnock reach a record points total in the league run-in, Millar reported for international duty with Canada and played twice in the summer's Gold Cup.

He returned to Liverpool for pre-season training and featured in a friendly against Bradford but has now moved to gain first team experience and continue his development.

The move will be completed when the forward gains international clearance, which is likely to be before Kilmarnock face Hamilton on August 10.