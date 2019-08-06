Motherwell's Jake Carroll accepts two-match ban for foul
The defender was called to account for a tackle on Livingston's Nicky Devlin.
Motherwell's Jake Carroll will miss his side's next two matches after accepting a Scottish FA charge for serious foul play.
The defender was cited by the SFA's compliance officer for serious foul play after a challenge on Nicky Devlin during Saturday's 0-0 draw with Livingston.
Carroll and Motherwell accepted the charge and decided not to take the case to a disciplinary hearing.
The two-game suspension takes immediate effect, meaning that the Irishman will sit out the matches against Celtic on August 10 and Hearts a week later.
Carroll was one of Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson's summer recruits, having signed a pre-contract agreement with the Fir Park side during the final months of his contract at Cambridge United.
