Euromillions winner withdraws financial support from Thistle

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Colin Weir has said he can't continue to back the club during uncertainty over ownership.

Winners: Colin Weir and his ex-wife Christine.
Winners: Colin Weir and his ex-wife Christine. Getty Images

Multi-millionaire Colin Weir has withdrawn all financial support from Partick Thistle, saying he can't entrust money to people who may not have the club's best interests at heart.

Weir, along his his ex-wife Christine, won a record £161m on the Euromillions lottery and he became a significant donor to the Championship club.

After recent board changes at Firhill and the board opening talks over a formal takeover from a Chinese-American consortium, Weir has decided that he will not put any more money into Thistle.

"It is with huge regret that I confirm I am withdrawing my financial support for Partick Thistle with immediate effect," he said.

"Current uncertainties about its potential new ownership, combined with no substantive plan for the club's future and the instability caused by recent board changes, mean I feel unable to make any further investment in the club at this time.

"I have heard nothing from the board/majority shareholders group that gives me confidence to continue with my support.

'I have heard nothing from the board/majority shareholders group that gives me confidence to continue with my support.'
Colin Weir

"I have invested around £2.5m to date, including a sum that allowed the club to become debt-free, with a further £6m set aside for the training ground and to support the running of the Thistle Weir Youth Academy.

"But I can't provide the benefits of significant monies and a facility to an unknown entity or group, who may or may not have the best interests of the club at heart.

"I wish the fans and all associated with the club every good wish for a successful season."

Weir's announcement comes on the same day that Thistle addressed reports that the transfer budget given to manager Gary Caldwell had been cut. 

The club denied that Caldwell's funds to build a promotion-worthy side had been cut but said that there was a shortfall in income against expenditure and that they would be "adjusting" other parts of the overall budget.

In a statement published on the club website, a spokesperson said: "The current board of directors have honoured the playing squad budget signed off by the previous board, a major proportion of which was already committed when the new directors were appointed.

"However, the budget did run at a significant deficit which could not be recouped from the club's recurring income. 

"This shortfall has been partly covered by the fees to be received following the sale of Aidan Fitzpatrick and the sell on percentage which the club will receive as a result of Liam Lindsay's transfer from Barnsley to Stoke. 

"The remainder of the deficit will be funded by adjusting aspects of our logistical operations, not by reducing the funds available for the playing budget.

"The current playing budget available to the manager is likely to be around the third or fourth highest in the league. 

"As a result of these factors we are able to fully support the manager's aspirations to challenge at the top of the Championship this season. 

"Any suggestions that the ultimate target is anything other than promotion are false.

"The current board strongly refutes any suggestion that £200,000 has been removed from the playing budget, as the figure available to the Manager remains as it was under the previous board."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.