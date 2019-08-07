Thistle 'disappointed' as lottery winner pulls funding

Colin Weir, who won £161m on the EuroMillions, said he would no longer invest in the club.

Colin Weir and ex-wife Christine celebrate their win in 2011. SWNS

Partick Thistle have expressed their regret that lottery winner Colin Weir has withdrawn his financial backing for the Championship club.

Weir, who won £161m on the EuroMillions along with his ex-wife Christine in 2011, had wiped out the club's debt and was heavily involved in plans for a new training ground.

But Weir has pulled his cash weeks after a boardroom coup, saying he was concerned about Partick's potential new ownership.

A club statement read: "The board of directors at Partick Thistle Football Club was extremely disappointed to hear that Colin Weir was withdrawing his financial support for the club and the academy.

"The impact and contribution to the club from both Colin and Christine Weir, since their first involvement in the Thistle Weir Youth Academy in 2013, has been nothing short of transformational and the board wishes to place on record its sincere thanks for everything that they have done for the club over many years.

"The current board and management of the football club are already working to put plans in place to ensure this does not mean an end to the fantastic work being done in our academy and with our women's team.

"The board of directors acknowledges the feelings of our support at this pivotal stage of our development and will endeavour to update supporters on plans going forward at the earliest opportunity.

"A return to the Premiership for next season remains our collective aim, to achieve this every aspect of the club must remain focused on ensuring we have a successful team on the pitch."

Weir said on Tuesday that he was withdrawing his financial support for Partick "with immediate effect".

Chien Lee's NewCity Capital group, which has a majority stake in Barnsley and Nice, has been in talks over a deal to assume control of Partick.

Previous chairman David Beattie returned to his role in July after he and other shareholders ousted incumbent Jacqui Low and other directors.

Cuts have been made to the budget, with players reportedly asked to make their own way to Saturday's league opener at Alloa, rather than being provided with a coach.

However, the board denied that manager Gary Caldwell's playing budget had been affected.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.