Hibs defender Tom James suffers ankle ligament injury

The summer signing from Yeovil Town faces several weeks on the sidelines.

Tom James was injured during Saturday's win over St Mirren. SNS Group

Hibernian new boy Tom James faces a spell on the sidelines after sustaining ligament damage to his right ankle.

James, who joined Hibs from Yeovil this summer, was injured during the 1-0 win over St Mirren on the opening day of the Premiership season.

Hibs had hoped the injury would settle down, but have now revealed the 23-year-old Welsh defender will be out for several weeks.

"It's a shame for Tom because he's settled in well since signing in the summer and worked had to earn a starting slot in that first league game against St Mirren," head coach Paul Heckingbottom told the official club website.

"We hope he responds well to treatment and we won't be without him for too long.

"In the meantime, it gives someone else an opportunity to stake their claim."

