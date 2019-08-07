Simunovic returns to Celtic team for CFR Cluj test

The central defender is one of two changes to the side that thrashed St Johnstone.

Simunovic will start against Cluj in Romania. SNS Group

Jozo Simunovic and Lewis Morgan have both been handed starts as Celtic prepare to face CFR Cluj in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier.

Manager Neil Lennon has made two changes to the side that defeated St Johnstone 7-0 on the opening day of the league season, with Simunovic and Morgan replacing Nir Bitton and Mikey Johnston in the starting line-up.

Scott Bain is in goals behind a back four of Boli Bolingoli, Kristoffer Ajer, Simunovic and Hatem Abd Elhamed.

Scott Brown and Callum McGregor are in the centre of midfield behind Ryan Christie, who scored a hat-trick against Saints on Saturday.

Morgan starts on the left wing with James Forrest on the right and Odsonne Edouard spearheading the attack.

Craig Gordon, Christopher Jullien, Nir Bitton, Leigh Griffiths, Jonny Hayes, Maryan Shved and Olivier Ntcham are the named substitutes.

The Cluj tie is the third of four hurdles standing between Celtic and the group stages. FK Sarajevo and Nomme Kalju have already been defeated with a tie against Slavia Prague in store if the champions see off their Romanian opposition.