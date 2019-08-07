Gerrard: Rangers are 'right up for' Midtjylland challenge

The Rangers boss says the Danish opposition will give his side a new test.

Gerrard knows what to expect from Midtjylland. SNS Group

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says his players are confident after their victory at Rugby Park and go into their Europa League tie against Midtjylland ready for an "interesting" challenge.

The Ibrox side kicked off their domestic campaign with a win at Kilmarnock but now return to European duty after seeing off St Joseph's and Progres Niederkorn. Midtjylland represent the next level up for Gerrard in terms of difficulty and he said it was clear what their strengths are.

"I saw a happy dressing room at Rugby Park," he said. "It was a big three points and a fantastic way to start the season.

"But this will be a different challenge.

"It definitely will be a step-up in quality. We experienced that last year, with all due respect, as we moved through the qualifying rounds.

"The level of player goes up from an individual point of view. We are ready for that challenge.

"It has been well documented their strengths in terms of how good they are on set-pieces.

"They have had a lot of joy and a lot of success over the years from a set-piece point of view, and they have a Brazilian connection here, so technically, they'll have individuals that can create interesting situations against us.

"So they are a good team. They don't have massive names in terms of throughout Europe, but as a club, they are well respected with the teams they have created.

"They have a Brentford connection as well so we are well aware of their threats and their strengths, but we come here in a good place.

"We are right up for this challenge and it is over two games. It's important we do everything we can to try and set it up for Ibrox the week after."

'I think Kenneth Andersen is trying to put pressure on our side but I don't think you can put any more pressure on me or our side, because we represent Rangers and that always comes with pressure.' Steven Gerrard

Midtjylland boss Kenneth Andersen has sought to paint his team as the underdogs in the tie and put pressure on his opponents but Gerrard shrugged off the comments.

"I'm not really interested in their manager's predictions or opinions," he said. "It's not important.

"My focus is on my own players. They are at home. We're the away team and we'll come with a game plan, then we'll see.

"I think he's trying to put pressure on our side but I don't think you can put any more pressure on me or our side, because we represent Rangers and that always comes with pressure."