McInnes reveals 'anger and contempt' for McKenna suitors

The Aberdeen manager is unhappy with moves for the player before their Europa League tie.

McInnes plans to start McKenna against Rijeka. SNS Group

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has insisted that Scott McKenna is firmly in his plans for the match against Rijeka and says he feels "anger, frustration and contempt" for clubs who have made moves in the last 24 hours.

McKenna submitted a written transfer request this week after Nottingham Forest and QPR had bids for the 22-year old defender rejected by Aberdeen.

McInnes had predicted further interest in the player before the English transfer window closes on Thursday but the player flew out to Croatia with the rest of the squad for their Europa League qualifier.

'It's a very important game for us and these clubs have had the whole summer to do a deal. There's a degree of anger, frustration and contempt towards these clubs for trying to put their best foot forward now.' Derek McInnes

As the manager prepared for a crucial match, he said that as far as he was concerned McKenna would take to the field on Thursday unless there were any late developments. He said that clubs have had plenty of time to do their business and he was particularly displeased that late moves were disrupting the build-up to Aberdeen's game.

"Nothing has changed with Scott and unless someone tells me differently, he is playing.

"I think clubs have had every opportunity to put their best foot forward over the last few weeks. Any club who is trying to do a deal today has no consideration for us and total disregard for us on the eve of such an important game.

"I spoke to Scott probably more than any other player over the last couple of weeks. He's obviously got a lot to contend with at the minute and there's a degree of sympathy from myself, but I think he's an Aberdeen player.

"He's got to continue to act like an Aberdeen player and perform for us like an Aberdeen player until I get told differently.

"The team is picked and he's playing. It's hardly ideal preparation, but it's a Europa League game. It's a very important game for us and these clubs have had the whole summer to do a deal.

"There's a degree of anger, frustration and contempt towards these clubs for trying to put their best foot forward now."