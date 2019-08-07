Tierney poised for Arsenal move after Celtic agree fee

The Scotland left-back is travelling to London to complete a move.

Tierney is set to leave Celtic for Arsenal. SNS Group

Kieran Tierney is poised to complete a move from Celtic to Arsenal after the clubs agreed a fee and details on a record-breaking transfer.

Arsenal had two bids for the left-back rejected earlier in the window.

Now the sides have ironed out a deal that meets Celtic's £25m valuation for the player and he is set to seal the move ahead of the English transfer deadline on Thursday.

Tierney is travelling to London with his representative to undergo a medical and sign a contract.

The 22-year old will leave the club he joined at the age of seven, having come through the youth system to establish himself as an important player at club and international level.

Tierney was named as PFA Scotland Player of the Year for three years running and has picked up twelve Scotland caps.

Speaking after a James Forrest goal earned Celtic a 1-1 draw in their Champions League qualifier in Romania, manager Neil Lennon said he wasn't aware of the latest development but that Tierney woudl go with his best wishes.

"I don't know anything," he told the BBC. "I've said the last few days it wouldn't surprise me [if Arsenal came back in for the player]. I don't have any confirmation of that at all.

"If he goes, he goes with everyone's best wishes. He's an outstanding talent and a great kid."