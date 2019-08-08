Rangers set to sign ex-Hibs loanee Brandon Barker
The 22-year winger will move to Glasgow on a permanent deal from Manchester City.
Rangers are close to signing Brandon Barker from Manchester City on a permanent transfer.
The winger, who played for Hibernian during a loan spell two seasons ago, is set to complete his move to the Ibrox club within the next 24 hours.
Barker, 22, has represented England at youth level and also had spells on loan with Rotherham United, NAC Breda and Preston.
He made 27 appearances for Hibs in the 2017-18 season, but spent several months on the sidelines with a torn hamstring.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.