Celtic rebuff late Leicester move to sign Callum McGregor
Former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers tried to set up a reunion with the Scotland midfielder.
Celtic rebuffed a late move from Leicester to sign Callum McGregor.
The Foxes contacted Celtic earlier this week expressing their interest to do a deal, but were informed McGergor is not for sale.
Brendan Rodgers - who worked with the midfielder during his spell as Celtic manager - was keen to lure the 26-year-old to the King Power stadium.
McGregor, who excelled under Rodgers, signed a new five-year deal with the champions in December last year, committing himself to the champions until the summer of 2023.