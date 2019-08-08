Aberdeen sign defender Zak Vyner from Bristol City

The 22-year-old loanee has joined up with his new teammates in Croatia.

Zak Vyner has moved north from Bristol City. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Aberdeen have signed defender Zak Vyner on loan from English Championship side Bristol City.

The 22-year-old has joined his new teammates in Croatia for Thursday night's Europa League clash with HNK Rijeka.

Vyner, who can play across the backline, spent last season on loan at Rotherham United and becomes Aberdeen's ninth signing of the summer.

On their website, Aberdeen said: "Everyone at Pittodrie would like to welcome Zak to the club and wish him all the best during his time in the north east of Scotland."