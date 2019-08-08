Ryan Kent won't be returning to Rangers for second spell

Liverpool won't allow the 22-year-old winger to leave Anfield on another loan deal.

Ryan Kent impressed at Rangers last season. SNS

Rangers' bid to sign Ryan Kent is dead in the water, STV has learned.

Steven Gerrard is keen to bring the winger to Ibrox for a second loan spell, but Liverpool have made it clear they are unwilling to let the player go out on loan.

Leeds are also interested in signing the 22-year-old. The English summer transfer window for Premier League and Championship clubs closes at 5pm on Thursday.

But, as things stand, Kent will remain on Merseyside.

The winger, who was named joint PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year last season, made 43 appearances, scoring six goals.

Unless Liverpool change their stance during the window, Kent will not be moving to Rangers for a loan second spell.

The English giants have made it clear they want a permanent transfer for the player, if he is to leave.

The Ibrox club, who are close to making Brandon Barker their ninth summer signing, have had no bids for striker Alfredo Morelos.