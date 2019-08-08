Flanagan returns for Rangers, McKenna starts for Aberdeen

The Rangers and Aberdeen teams have been confirmed for Thursday's Europa League matches.

Jon Flanagan starts against Midtjylland. SNS Group

Steven Gerrard has made four changes to his Rangers side for their Europa League qualifier against Midtjylland with defender Jon Flanagan making a return to the side.

Wes Foderingham, Borna Barisic, Steven Davis and Sheyi Ojo drop out from the side that defeated Kilmarnock 2-1 on Sunday, with Flanagan, Allan McGregor, Glen Kamara and Jordan Jones coming in for the first leg of the third qualifying round tie.

Mcgregor returns in goals after serving a domestic suspension, playing behind a back four of Flanagan, Nikola Katic, Connor Goldson and captain James Tavernier.

Ryan Jack, Kamara and Joe Aribo form a midfield trio with Jones and Scott Arfield supporting striker Alfredo Morelos.

Foderingham, George Edmundson, Jermain Defoe, Davis, Ojo, Greg Docherty and Barisic are the named substitutes.

Aberdeen are also in third round action with the first leg of their tie against Croatia's Rijeka.

Scott McKenna travelled with the squad after handing in a transfer request following rejected bids from Nottingham Forest and QPR but Derek McInnes said in his pre-match media conference that nothing had changed as far as he was concerned.

With the English transfer window now closed, McKenna remains a Dons player and he is in the team.

Joe Lewis starts in goal with Greg Leigh, McKenna, Andy Considine and Shay Logan in defence.

Funso Ojo is in midfield alongside Lewis Ferguson with Jon Gallagher, Niall McGinn and Ryan Hedges charged with supplying in-form striker Sam Cosgrove.

Tomas Cerny, Mikey Devlin, James Wilson, Curtis Main, Scott Wright, Dean Campbell and new signing Zak Vyner are on the bench.



