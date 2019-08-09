  • STV
Gerrard: Barker will add diversity to Rangers attack

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Ronnie Charters

The Man City winger will join Rangers on Friday and Gerrard explained where he fits in.

Steven Gerrard believes that incoming winger Brandon Barker will add to the range of attacking options Rangers have for unlocking defences and is another "exciting" addition to his squad.

The Manchester City winger will complete his move to Ibrox on Friday after undergoing a medical and becomes Gerrard's eight summer signing.

The manager explained that he had wanted to reshape the supply line for his strikers and that could solve a problem he felt affected his team last season.

"He's (Barker) currently doing a medical," Gerrard said. "He did the first part yesterday and is doing the second part today.

"He's in the building. It is close but there is paper work to be done and more thorough checks to be done.

"He's the type of player we've been looking for. Last year at times I didn't feel we had enough in the final third in certain areas."

Rangers now have a number of players vying for the same positions but Gerrard said that they offered different skill sets.

"The idea this year was to build a squad with exciting players who can open the door in different ways," he said.

"Jordan Jones and Brandon Barker open the door in one-v-one situations then provide crosses or cut in to score goals.

"Sheyi Ojo does the same with raw pace and power, Greg Stewart does it in a clever way while Scott Arfield does it by his running.

"I wanted to have everything in our repertoire so that we have enough answers in the final third."

While Barker arrives at Ibrox, other attackers will be leaving the club. Glen Middleton is going on loan with Gerrard saying that the player had opted for Hibernian over NAC Breda as he looks to continue his development.

"Glen has decided he wants to go to Hibs on loan so that will happen after the weekend," he said. "He will go get some experience and play some regular football.

"He was really close to going to Holland. Super close.

"But at the last minute Hibs have shown some interest that he has looked into himself and decided he wants to go pursue that. It was his decision."

And Eros Grezda, surplus to requirements after failing to make a significant impact last season, will leave if interested clubs meet Rangers' requirements for a deal.

"We've had some loan approaches but at the moment the numbers don't suit the club," he said. "He's got two or three loan opportunities that are brewing. It's a maybe as we sit here right now."

