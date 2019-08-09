Damour spoke to Levein two years before Hearts move

Hearts new signing can bring stability and safety to the team, according to Craig Levein.

Loic Damour is Hearts' latest signing. SNS Group

New Hearts signing Loic Damour has said he can't wait to get started at Tynecastle - two years after first discussing a move.

The French midfielder has signed a four-year contract with Craig Levein's side after agreeing to leave Cardiff City and is looking to rejuvenate his career after a disappointing season.

He says hearts is the right place to do that and revealed that he discussed a move to Edinburgh with Levein two years ago before opting for a switch to Wales.

"I'm very happy to be here and I can't wait to start," he said. "At Cardiff last year it was not a very good season for me and I need to play football, so it was a good opportunity for me when the gaffer called me.

"Straight away when he called me I spoke straight away with Clevid (Dikamona) because I know him from France and Callum Paterson at Cardiff told me good things about the team.

"To be honest, I spoke with the gaffer two years ago just before I came to Cardiff . Now I am here and I'm very happy to be here.

"It was a simple decision for me because Hearts is a good club in Scotland and when they called me, especially when the gaffer called me I knew it was a good opportunity for me and my family.

"So straight away when he called I knew I wanted to come because I knew he really wanted me in the team and at this club.

"I really appreciated that and his confidence as well. So I'm ready to give my maximum for the team."

Levein says Damour can play an important role in the team and can solve a problem he has seen in Peter Haring's absence.

"I tried to sign him two years ago before he went to Cardiff," the Hearts boss said. "There is a lot of things I like about him, his energy in midfield, his composure on the ball, his willingness to do a number of the ugly side of the game and still have that composure when he does get the ball.

"I'm really pleased, he's another really important signing for us. We've done some good business this summer and this is another one that will help us significantly.

"Peter's been a big loss, he was arguably one of our best players last season and when he's not in the team I feel a little bit vulnerable because he does so many things well.

"I think Loic will give me a degree of comfort that a lot of those things will get done."

