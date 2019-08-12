Lennon: 'Forrest staying at Celts amid Russian interest'

Russian champions Zenit St Petersburg are rumoured to be interested in the winger.

Forrest: 'Going nowhere' despite Zenit interest. SNS Group

Neil Lennon has dismissed claims James Forrest could be set for a move to Russian side Zenit St Petersburg.

The Celtic manager is adamant that the winger will remain at Parkhead after the transfer window slams shut at the end of this month.

It was reported that the Russian champions where ready to table a £12m bid less than a week after Kieran Tierney's record breaking move to English Premier League side Arsenal.

Lennon says the Scottish champions don't want to lose anymore of the club's better players as they look to equal their own 45-year record of nine league titles in a row.

Last season's player of the year Forrest, a star performer in Celtic's treble-treble winning side, followed up a goal against Cluj last week with another in the 5-2 win over Motherwell on Saturday.

Lennon said: "He is another one that we don't want to go, he is a big player and a goal scorer in big games.

"He has been here a long long time, he is under contract, it doesn't surprise me, although there is no confirmation of that it is just speculation.

"From my point of view I want James here and he is happy here as well.

"It is important to hold on to your better players, we have already lost one so we don't want to lose any more.

"We are looking to add to the squad rather than sell any more of our better players and James certainly falls into that category."

The Hoops take on Romanian champs Cluj in Glasgow on Tuesday in the second-leg of their Champions league qualifiers.

A vital away goal in the 1-1 draw last week makes Lennon's side favourites to finish the tie at Celtic Park and book a place in the play-off round where they will meet Czech giants Slavia Praha.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.