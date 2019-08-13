Hearts complete loan signing of Man United goalkeeper

The Portugal under-21s international has signed for Hearts for the remainder of the season.

Loan deal: Pereira joins on-loan from Manchester United. Heart of Midlothian

Hearts have confirmed the loan signing of Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira on a season-long deal.

The Swiss-born 23-year-old, who has been capped 16 times for Portugal under-21s, will join the Tynecastle side after the deal gains international clearance.

Pereira started his career with Swiss side Neachatel Xamax as a youth player before joining the EPL giants in 2012.

He has made a total of three appearances during his six-year spell at Old Trafford that also included loan-spells at Rochdale in England's League One, Belenenses and Vitoria Setubal in Portugal and Belgian side Kortrijk.

The 6ft2 keeper, who was included in the Portugal squad for the 2016 Olympics, made his first-team debut for Man Utd against Wigan in 2017.

In his three games at Old Trafford, against Wigan, Crystal Palace and Burton Albion, he only conceded one goal and retains a 100% win record.

He will now compete for the number one jersey at Tynecastle and could be available for selection ahead of the Jambos' League Cup second round tie against Motherwell on Friday night.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.