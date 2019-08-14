  • STV
  • MySTV

Rangers Colts handed trip to NI in Challenge Cup draw

STV

Cove Rangers travel to Connah's Quay, while Hearts Colts are drawn away to Waterford.

Rangers Colts defeated Berwick Rangers in the last round.
Rangers Colts defeated Berwick Rangers in the last round. SNS Group

Four Scottish sides will be travelling over the border for their Challenge Cup third round fixtures after the draw for the competition was made on Wednesday.

After two rounds of the competition had narrowed down the field of Scottish entrants, the third round includes two sides from England's National League, two from the NIFL Premiership, two representatives from the Welsh Premier League and two from the League of Ireland Premeirs Division.

Rangers Colts have been drawn to face Ballymena in Northern Ireland, while Hearts Colts face a trip to Waterford. Cove Rangers' reward for progress in the competition is a trip to face Connah's Quay Nomads, who defeated Kilmarnock in Europa League qualifying.

Ayr United have been drawn to face Wrexham in Wales.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle play host to Greenock Morton in what looks to be the pick of the ties, while Kelty Hearts will welcome Solihull Moors to New Central Park.

Stenhousemuir have been drawn at home against 2017/18 semi-finalists The New Saints and Airdrieonians will see Bohemians visit the Excelsior Stadium. Formartine United will play Glenavon in Pitmedden.

Challenge Cup draw in full

  • Connah's Quay Nomads v Cove Rangers
  • Stenhousemuir v The New Saints
  • Waterford v Heart of Midlothian Colts
  • Airdrieonians v Bohemians
  • Wrexham v Ayr United
  • Kelty Hearts v Solihull Moors
  • Ballymena United v Rangers Colts
  • Formartine United v Glenavon
  • Inverness CT v Greenock Morton
  • Montrose v Partick Thistle
  • St Mirren Colts v Stirling Albion
  • Dundee United v Arbroath
  • Clyde v Queen of the South
  • Raith Rovers v Falkirk
  • Dundee v Elgin City
  • Dunfermline Athletic v Alloa Athletic

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.