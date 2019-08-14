Rangers Colts handed trip to NI in Challenge Cup draw

Cove Rangers travel to Connah's Quay, while Hearts Colts are drawn away to Waterford.

Rangers Colts defeated Berwick Rangers in the last round. SNS Group

Four Scottish sides will be travelling over the border for their Challenge Cup third round fixtures after the draw for the competition was made on Wednesday.

After two rounds of the competition had narrowed down the field of Scottish entrants, the third round includes two sides from England's National League, two from the NIFL Premiership, two representatives from the Welsh Premier League and two from the League of Ireland Premeirs Division.

Rangers Colts have been drawn to face Ballymena in Northern Ireland, while Hearts Colts face a trip to Waterford. Cove Rangers' reward for progress in the competition is a trip to face Connah's Quay Nomads, who defeated Kilmarnock in Europa League qualifying.

Ayr United have been drawn to face Wrexham in Wales.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle play host to Greenock Morton in what looks to be the pick of the ties, while Kelty Hearts will welcome Solihull Moors to New Central Park.

Stenhousemuir have been drawn at home against 2017/18 semi-finalists The New Saints and Airdrieonians will see Bohemians visit the Excelsior Stadium. Formartine United will play Glenavon in Pitmedden.

Challenge Cup draw in full