Celtic players 'must look themselves in the mirror'

STV Sport reporter Ronnie Charters offers his analysis of Celtic's Champions League exit.

Out: Celtic lost 4-3 to Cluj. SNS

Twelve months on, almost to the day, there is a sense of deja vu about Celtic's Champions League qualification exit.

Whilst last year it was away in Athens that Celtic fell in the third qualifying round, this time around it was at home, in front of the Parkhead faithful, in a game that was tilted in Neil Lennon's favour after the opening leg.

The similarities don't end with the point of exit. Brendan Rodgers was left ruing defensive errors and lapses in concentration in Greece. Neil Lennon clearly faced much the same.

Fans in the past may have looked to the board for such a devastating exit -not this time.

The Celtic squad must look squarely at themselves.

Yes, Lennon chose to play Callum McGregor at left back - a decision that Celtic fans are trying to comprehend - but even then that Celtic squad should have more than enough to beat a side like Cluj.

Whilst progression to the next stage would have provided its challenges, namely the opposition Slavia Prague, it would have given Celtic that £30 million tie - and as last night shows, anything can happen in football.

But to get the chance to go toe to toe with the European heavyweights you have to prove you deserve to be there - Celtic did the opposite with the display against cluj.

Instead they now face a Europa League play off against either AIK from Sweden of Sherriff of Moldova.

The warchest which could have been opened with the Champions League prize money will be stored away for another season.

Lennon admitted in his postmatch presser he'll likely have to adjust his transfer target due to the absence of the Euro windfall.

And make no bones about it - the next tie is not a walk in the park. AIK and FC Sherrif will both cause Celtic problems.

Yes Celtic will be favourites to go through with an better budget and playing squad but that was the same for Cluj and we know how that turned out.