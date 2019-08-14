Rangers set to sign Welsh international on season long loan

Leicester City midfielder Andy King is due to travel to Glasgow in the next 48 hours.

King: Set to sign loan deal at Ibrox. Getty

Rangers are set to sign Leicester midfielder Andy King on a season-long loan deal.

The Welsh international is due to travel to Glasgow for talks in the next 48-hours.

If the deal goes through then the 30-year-old, who has also had loan spells at Derby County and Swansea City, will become Steven Gerrard's tenth signing of the summer.

King, who has been capped 50 times for Wales, was a key part of the Leicester City squad that famously won the English Premier League in 2016.

With a total of 62 goals in 379 games he is Leicester City's top scoring midfielder in the club's history and his 50 international appearances also make him their most capped player.

He has now been allowed to leave on loan by Leicester's former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

