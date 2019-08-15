Motherwell boss tips Liam Donnelly to earn more caps

The 23-year-old Northern Irish midfielder has been scoring for fun this season.

Liam Donnelly celebrates his opening goal against Celtic. SNS

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson has tipped Liam Donnelly for a Northern Ireland recall following his red-hot start to the season.

The 23-year-old has hit six goals in his first five starts for the Steelmen - including a brace during Saturday's 5-2 Premiership defeat to Celtic.

Donnelly is his country's record under-21 cap holder but made his only senior appearance against Chile five years ago.

But the midfield convert fell out of the international picture after failing to make the grade at Fulham following his move from Dungannon Swifts.

However, Robinson reckons the former Hartlepool and Crawley player's impressive start for Well is bound to have caught the attention of Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill.

The Fir Park manager said: "Liam is probably knocking on the Northern Ireland squad again if he continues this form.

"Michael O'Neill was at the game on Saturday. Michael doesn't miss much. Northern Ireland only has a small pool to pick from and if Liam continues to play games, I feel he'll continue to improve.

"He's not played a large amount of games in the centre of midfield so he will continue to get better and I'm sure he will be on Michael's radar for a call-up.

"He's already had that taste of international action. His career lost its way a little bit and he didn't get the game time that he needed. This move was to revive his career and we spoke to him about that.

"We told him this could be the last-chance saloon. We've given him the platform and he's certainly taken his opportunity so far."

