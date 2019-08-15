Scotland's football leagues looking for new sponsor

Gambling giant Ladbrokes confirms it will not be renewing deal after this season.

SNS Group

The Scottish Professional Football League will be looking for a new sponsor from next season after Ladbrokes said it would not renew its contract.

The gambling giant is withdrawing all marketing connected to football teams in Scotland and England.

Its parent company GVC Holdings said the move was down to a commitment to promote responsible gambling.

Ladbrokes first began backing the four Scottish leagues in a two-year deal in 2015 before extending for another year in 2017 and again last January until the end of the current season.



SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: "Ladbrokes' parent company, GVC Holdings, recently announced a reduction in the visibility of their betting brands during football matches, including within SPFL matches in season 2019/20.

"As a result, they have confirmed that their title sponsorship of the Scottish Premiership, Championship, League 1 and League 2 will not be renewed once the current agreement concludes at the end of this season."

Mr Doncaster said he was confident major firms would be attracted by the prospect of sponsoring the SPFL.

He said: "We'll no doubt have strong interest from potential title sponsors in light of the unrivalled level of nationwide coverage, passion and drama that the SPFL consistently delivers, plus our live TV coverage confirmed up to 2025, and we expect a busy period of discussions over the coming months."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.