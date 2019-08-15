  • STV
Kerr: We will use World Cup experience as Euros motivation

STV

The Scotland manager said her team can use the experience of the World Cup to spur them on.

Kerr: World Cup experience should be used as motivation. Getty Images

Shelly Kerr wants her side to use the disappointment of their World Cup exit to spur them on towards the European Championships.

Scotland play Cyprus this month as they kick off their bid for a place at the Euros being held in England in 2021.

They will then travel Albania later in the year looking to reach what will be their third consecutive major tournament after qualifying for both Euro 2017 and this year's World Cup.

With players like highly-rated 21-year-old Chelsea star Erin Cuthbert showing their qualities at the highest level of club football, the manager is confident of further progression as they look to build on the momentum and support the women's game gained in the summer.

Kerr, who has managed the side since 2017, said: "Our main objective whether its a Euro's or World Cup is to get to the finals and now we have been to two you don't want to stop there.

"We've got some good young players coming through, the momentum is good, there is an appetite for the women's game you can see that with the support we have generated and its important we kick on"

It was Cuthbert who, as a teenager, scored Scotland women's first ever goal at a major tournament in a 2-1 defeat to Portugal in 2017.

Caroline Weir scored the only-goal of the game when they defeated Spain 1-0 in the same tournament.

However, it wouldn't be enough for the Scots who lost out on 2nd place to the Spanish on goal-difference due to a 6-0 opening-game defeat to England.

Then at the World Cup in France it was further heartache for the Tartan Army, and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who was a keen spectator at the finals, when Kerr's side threw away a lead against Argentina to yet-again miss out on a place in the knock-out stages.

Leading by 3-0 in the final group, and looking like becoming the first Scotland side in history to get out of the groups, they conceded three goals, including an own-goal and a controversial injury-time penalty, in the last 15 minutes.

Kerr now wants to use the experience as motivation to do go one better in 2021.

She said: "It should be a motivation for everyone. It was a great experience getting to a first World Cup and from the First Minister's support, to a young boy of five years old saying thanks for the memories of a first World Cup, its great but we don't want it to stop there."

"We really need to take what we learned from the World Cup, then be prepared, plan and be ready for the Euro's, we've got a big game against Cyprus and we've had great support and I'd hope that everyone comes out to support us once again"

Glasgow City's uncapped midfielder Sam Kerr has been included in the 27 women squad for the game at Easter Road, Whilst Rachel McLauchlan, Lucy Graham, Abbi Grant, Abi Harrison and Zoe Ness are all called up.

World Cup goal-hero Lana Clelland and Christie Murray are ruled out through injury.

