Alessio determined to keep full-back Taylor at Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio has said that bids for left-back Greg Taylor won't be welcome and he wants to keep the star performers at his club beyond the transfer deadline.

Taylor has been linked with a move from Rugby Park and Bundesliga 2 side Nurnberg failed with a bid last month.

Alessio is determined to keep hold of the player, who has broken into the Scotland set-up and won his first cap during the last year.

"I want to keep the best players in our team: Taylor, O'Donnell and other players," Alessio said.

"In the next two weeks I don't think this player can go to other teams. I've read about Greg but I think they are just rumours.

"I don't think (the club would sell him) because the club and I want to keep the best player in our team."

Right-back O'Donnell is another who has been linked with other clubs but Alessio confirmed talks are still ongoing about a new contract. And the Italian manager is thinking about new recruits as he tries to turn around the disappointing results of his time at the club so far.

"We need to add other players up front but this is a very difficult market because other teams want the same players," he said. "Maybe next week we'll have some players."

Killie now prepare to face Hamilton in the last 16 of the League Cup and the manager hopes that a run in the competition can boost morale and get the supporters excited.

"I believe a good run in the cup creates confidence and another focus for our season," he said. "It's also important to give the fans something to be proud of.

"I understand in this moment we been defeated in games but, at the same time, I'm optimistic because the first victory will come soon because I can see the team play well, play good football, create opportunities to score but at the same time we are being punished for every error in defence at this moment.

"We want to change this situation and I hope in the next game we score goals because we need to."