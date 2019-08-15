  • STV
  • MySTV

Alessio determined to keep full-back Taylor at Kilmarnock

STV

The manager says he doesn't want to lose his best players ahead of the transfer deadline.

Taylor's value has risen rapidly.
Taylor's value has risen rapidly. SNS Group

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio has said that bids for left-back Greg Taylor won't be welcome and he wants to keep the star performers at his club beyond the transfer deadline.

Taylor has been linked with a move from Rugby Park and Bundesliga 2 side Nurnberg failed with a bid last month.

Alessio is determined to keep hold of the player, who has broken into the Scotland set-up and won his first cap during the last year.

"I want to keep the best players in our team: Taylor, O'Donnell and other players," Alessio said.

"In the next two weeks I don't think this player can go to other teams. I've read about Greg but I think they are just rumours.

"I don't think (the club would sell him) because the club and I want to keep the best player in our team."

Right-back O'Donnell is another who has been linked with other clubs but Alessio confirmed talks are still ongoing about a new contract. And the Italian manager is thinking about new recruits as he tries to turn around the disappointing results of his time at the club so far.

"We need to add other players up front but this is a very difficult market because other teams want the same players," he said. "Maybe next week we'll have some players."

Killie now prepare to face Hamilton in the last 16 of the League Cup and the manager hopes that a run in the competition can boost morale and get the supporters excited.

"I believe a good run in the cup creates confidence and another focus for our season," he said. "It's also important to give the fans something to be proud of.

"I understand in this moment we been defeated in games but, at the same time, I'm optimistic because the first victory will come soon because I can see the team play well, play good football, create opportunities to score but at the same time we are being punished for every error in defence at this moment.

"We want to change this situation and I hope in the next game we score goals because we need to."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.