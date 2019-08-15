Rangers cruise through, Dons dumped out of Europa League

Rangers beat Midtjlland 3-1 while Aberdeen lost 2-0 to Rijeka.

Rangers 3-1 Midtjylland (7-3 on aggregate)

Morelos scored twice against Midtjlland. SNS Group

Rangers players went into the second leg against Midtjylland with a 4-2 lead and warnings about complacency from Steven Gerrard ringing in their ears.

A chance for the visitors kept Rangers on their toes when Mikael Anderson put a shot just past the post but nerves were settle when Alfredo Morelos scored after 14 minutes.

Sheyi Ojo found the Colombian striker at the back post and he cut back on to his left foot before firing his side in front.

The pair linked again to put the hosts two to the good six minutes from the break. Scott Arfield won the ball in midfield and picked out Morelos, who cut the ball back for Ojo to hit home.

Morelos scored his second just after the break and once again Ojo was the provider, crossing in from the left for the striker to pounce on.

Midtjylland pulled a goal back in the 72nd minute when Evander beat Allan McGregor but Rangers weren't unduly troubled as they played out time and set up a date with Legia Warsaw in the play-off round.

Aberdeen 0-2 Rijeka (0-4 on aggregate)

Aberdeen were well beaten by Rijeka. SNS Group

Aberdeen had a tough task on their hands to reverse the 2-0 defeat they suffered in Croatia last week but Derek McInnes sprang a surprise by restoring Sam Cosgrove to the side after saying on Wednesday that the in-form forward wasn't fit.

The positivity from the team news didn't last long as the Dons suffered a bad start.

A mix-up between Cosgrove and Scott McKenna allowed Rijeka to counter and Maxwell Acosty crossed for Stjepan Loncar to head past Joe Lewis.

Aberdeen needed four goals to progress and that challenge became nigh on impossible when Funso Ojo was sent off for his second yellow card after just 20 minutes.

Rijeka put the tie beyond all doubt when they scored their second just after the half hour mark, Antonio Colak scoring with a header.



