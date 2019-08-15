Rangers confirm signing of Leicester City's King on loan

Andy King becomes Steven Gerrard's tenth summer signing at Ibrox.

King has joined Rangers on loan. Getty

Rangers have confirmed the signing of midfielder Andy King on loan from Leicester City.

The Welsh international has signed a season-long deal at Ibrox , subject to international clearance.

He becomes Steven Gerrard's tenth signing of the summer transfer window, following the arrivals of Steven Davis, Jordan Jones, Jake Hastie, Greg Stewart, Sheyi Ojo, George Edmundson, Joe Aribo, Filip Helander and Brandon Barker.

King, who has been capped 50 times for Wales, was a key part of the Leicester City squad that famously won the English Premier League in 2016.

With a total of 62 goals in 379 games he is Leicester City's top-scoring midfielder in the club's history and his 50 international appearances also make him their most-capped player.

He has now been allowed to leave on loan by Leicester's former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.