Gerrard delighted with 'outstanding' team and King signing

The Rangers manager said he was impressed with his side's clinical first half display.

Gerrard was delighted with his side's bright start. SNS Group

Steven Gerrard guided his Rangers side to the play-off round of Europa League qualifying and described their performance over two legs against Midtjyylland as "outstanding".

A double from Alfredo Morelos and a goal from Sheyi Ojo saw Rangers beat the Danish side 3-1 at Ibrox and 7-3 on aggregate, setting up a clash with Legia Warsaw.

Gerrard was pleased with he saw from his side as they put the tie to bed but said there was still room for improvement.

"I thought we were outstanding, certainly in the first half," he said. "Once the game was out of sight and we got comfortable I think we stopped doing the basics well, got sloppy and careless and they got a goal back.

"But up until then I thought we were outstanding over the course of both games. We certainly deserve to be in the play-off round."

After winning their first two Premiership matches and continuing their progress in Europe, Gerrard said there was a feel-good factor but he wanted his team to turn the screw when on top in games.

"We're in a good place," he said. "There's a really good atmosphere and the confidence is growing and I can certainly see a hunger there.

"I would like the more experienced players in the group to see out games better and to control games better even when they are easier or out of sight. I want teams to leave here thinking of a tough experience rather than remembering the last 30 minutes and thinking Rangers have got issues and become disjointed.

"I'm a very fussy manager. I thought we were outstanding for 60 minutes but got a bit sloppy and careless."

There was more good news for Gerrard when the club confirmed the signing of Leicester City's Andy King on a season-long loan deal. The former Liverpool star was happy to list the qualities he felt King could bring to his side.

"It's more positive news," he said. "The opportunity came up in the last 48 hours to get Andy King and I jumped at the chance for numerous reasons.

"He's a winner. A Premier League winner.

"He's had numerous caps and over the last 14 months I've been trying to build a squad but a lot of players are inexperienced and young and you need guidance and leadership in the dressing room. And financially it makes total sense.

"I think he can do numerous jobs in the middle of the pitch. He can play like Steven Davis with his passing, he can do box to box, he can play either side of a holding midfielder.

"I've said I'm looking for two strong players in every position and in midfield I had five. Now I have six and I'm delighted.

"He's hungry to play. He had an injury last season and he's hungry to compete and fight for his place. He understands he's got to work hard to get opportunities.

"For the club and myself it's positive news."