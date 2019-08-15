  • STV
  • MySTV

Gerrard delighted with 'outstanding' team and King signing

STV

The Rangers manager said he was impressed with his side's clinical first half display.

Gerrard was delighted with his side's bright start.
Gerrard was delighted with his side's bright start. SNS Group

Steven Gerrard guided his Rangers side to the play-off round of Europa League qualifying and described their performance over two legs against Midtjyylland as "outstanding".

A double from Alfredo Morelos and a goal from Sheyi Ojo saw Rangers beat the Danish side 3-1 at Ibrox and 7-3 on aggregate, setting up a clash with Legia Warsaw. 

Gerrard was pleased with he saw from his side as they put the tie to bed but said there was still room for improvement.

"I thought we were outstanding, certainly in the first half," he said. "Once the game was out of sight and we got comfortable I think we stopped doing the basics well, got sloppy and careless and they got a goal back.

"But up until then I thought we were outstanding over the course of both games. We certainly deserve to be in the play-off round."

After winning their first two Premiership matches and continuing their progress in Europe, Gerrard said there was a feel-good factor but he wanted his team to turn the screw when on top in games.

"We're in a good place," he said. "There's a really good atmosphere and the confidence is growing and I can certainly see a hunger there.

"I would like the more experienced players in the group to see out games better and to control games better even when they are easier or out of sight. I want teams to leave here thinking of a tough experience rather than remembering the last 30 minutes and thinking Rangers have got issues and become disjointed.

"I'm a very fussy manager. I thought we were outstanding for 60 minutes but got a bit sloppy and careless."

There was more good news for Gerrard when the club confirmed the signing of Leicester City's Andy King on a season-long loan deal. The former Liverpool star was happy to list the qualities he felt King could bring to his side.

"It's more positive news," he said. "The opportunity came up in the last 48 hours to get Andy King and I jumped at the chance for numerous reasons.

"He's a winner. A Premier League winner.

"He's had numerous caps and over the last 14 months I've been trying to build a squad but a lot of players are inexperienced and young and you need guidance and leadership in the dressing room. And financially it makes total sense.

"I think he can do numerous jobs in the middle of the pitch. He can play like Steven Davis with his passing, he can do box to box, he can play either side of a holding midfielder. 

"I've said I'm looking for two strong players in every position and in midfield I had five. Now I have six and I'm delighted. 

"He's hungry to play. He had an injury last season and he's hungry to compete and fight for his place. He understands he's got to work hard to get opportunities. 

"For the club and myself it's positive news."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.