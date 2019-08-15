Aberdeen boss: 'We haven't done our jobs well enough'

Derek McInnes admitted his team didn't deliver but was unhappy with refereeing.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes accepted that his side didn't perform anywhere near their best as they were dumped out of Europa League qualifying by Rijeka.

The Croatian side held a 2-0 lead from the first leg and McInnes had Sam Cosgrove back in his side to lead the fightback but an early goal and the sending off of Funso Ojo ended the contest early. The visitors then scored again just after the half hour mark and saw the tie out without difficulty.

McInnes said the decision to dismiss Ojo was wrong but admitted that the team hadn't started well even before the red card.

"Up until the sending off we were not good enough," he said. "We were a bit excitable with our possession and we needed to settle down in the game. We made poor decisions, and the first goal comes from our corner kick.

"Losing the first goal was like a balloon popping - the fans did their bit, but unfortunately we haven't done our jobs well enough.

"People may say Rijeka are not this or that, but they're more than decent. It's disrespectful to think that they're an average team. They're a very good team and capable of taking full advantage of our poor decision making.

"After the sending off, the game is effectively done. I thought it was an awful decision to deem those two challenges as yellow-card offences.

"There's other challenges going on out there that were deemed not yellow-card offences, and there were Rijeka players with five challenges not getting booked.

"It's a situation you don't find yourself in very often, to be 1-0 down and a man down against a good side, but also with the fans turning up expecting to throw everything at it."

McInnes had said in his pre-match press conference that Cosgrove, who had been in prolific form, wasn't ready to play but said that he had kept the player's fitness a secret to surprise Rijeka.

He said: "He's fit. I wasn't totally honest yesterday but I wanted their first knowledge of Sam being in the team when they saw the team-sheet.

"He presented better yesterday and he was keen to give it a go, but we took him off early to avoid any more risk ahead of Sunday."