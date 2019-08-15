  • STV
  • MySTV

Aberdeen boss: 'We haven't done our jobs well enough'

STV

Derek McInnes admitted his team didn't deliver but was unhappy with refereeing.

McInnes was unhappy with the refereeing in his side's 2-0 defeat.
McInnes was unhappy with the refereeing in his side's 2-0 defeat. SNS Group

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes accepted that his side didn't perform anywhere near their best as they were dumped out of Europa League qualifying by Rijeka.

The Croatian side held a 2-0 lead from the first leg and McInnes had Sam Cosgrove back in his side to lead the fightback but an early goal and the sending off of Funso Ojo ended the contest early. The visitors then scored again just after the half hour mark and saw the tie out without difficulty.

McInnes said the decision to dismiss Ojo was wrong but admitted that the team hadn't started well even before the red card.

"Up until the sending off we were not good enough," he said. "We were a bit excitable with our possession and we needed to settle down in the game. We made poor decisions, and the first goal comes from our corner kick.

"Losing the first goal was like a balloon popping - the fans did their bit, but unfortunately we haven't done our jobs well enough.

"People may say Rijeka are not this or that, but they're more than decent. It's disrespectful to think that they're an average team. They're a very good team and capable of taking full advantage of our poor decision making.

"After the sending off, the game is effectively done. I thought it was an awful decision to deem those two challenges as yellow-card offences.

"There's other challenges going on out there that were deemed not yellow-card offences, and there were Rijeka players with five challenges not getting booked.

"It's a situation you don't find yourself in very often, to be 1-0 down and a man down against a good side, but also with the fans turning up expecting to throw everything at it."

McInnes had said in his pre-match press conference that Cosgrove, who had been in prolific form, wasn't ready to play but said that he had kept the player's fitness a secret to surprise Rijeka.

He said: "He's fit. I wasn't totally honest yesterday but I wanted their first knowledge of Sam being in the team when they saw the team-sheet.

"He presented better yesterday and he was keen to give it a go, but we took him off early to avoid any more risk ahead of Sunday."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.