  • STV
  • MySTV

Andy King: I joined Rangers to compete and win trophies

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj

The Leicester midfielder said moving to Ibrox on loan was an easy decision to make.

King said playing in Europe was part of his decision.
King said playing in Europe was part of his decision. SNS Group

Rangers new signing Andy King has said he jumped at the chance to move to Ibrox because he wants to win silverware during his loan spell.

The midfielder sealed a season-long loan switch from Leicester City on Thursday night and brings extra experience to Steven Gerrard's squad as they look to break Celtic's grip on domestic trophies.

King's first priority is to force his way into Gerrard's starting line-up with the manager having built a squad with serious competition for places.

"I can see from the start of the season that the team has had a brilliant start," King said. "Three or four great results already but coming from a Premier League team I'm used to 25 players in each squad.

"It's even more than two in each position and I'm used to having to fight for the shirt. I've come here to do the same."

The Wales international confirmed that Hibs had been among the clubs that had asked about a loan move but said that Rangers was the club that stood out among his options.

Having won the Premier League with Leicester, he said that his aim was to add a Premiership medal to his English title win.

"There were a few clubs interested once I was told I could go on loan but a club with the stature of Rangers, once I knew they were interested, with their manager and history, it's the only place I wanted to come," he said.

"I've won the top flight in England and now I want to do the same here."

The 30-year-old has made more than 300 appearances for Leicester but after recovering from an ankle injury last season he was told he would have to move to secure regular game time.

King said Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers had been straight with him about his prospects and when Rangers came calling he saw the ideal opportunity.

He said: "I had a conversation with Leicester a couple of weeks ago after the last pre-season friendly and they said after last season I needed to go and try and play more regular games.

"I was grateful to the manager for telling me that. Once I heard about Rangers it was the only place I wanted to come and I'm delighted to be here."

Rodgers moved south after a trophy-laden spell at Celtic but King said he hadn't yet had a chance to pick the manager's brains about life in the Scottish Premiership.

"I've not really spoken to him about it specifically but he's a man who was so successful in Scottish football with the titles he won and stuff like that," he said. "I will call him and ask him about life in Glasgow and what Scottish life is like but I've not really had the chance to do that yet.

"I'm really grateful to him for being clear with me a couple of weeks ago. He said it's up to me to find a new challenge and I've found a massive challenge at a massive football club."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.