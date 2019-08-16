Andy King: I joined Rangers to compete and win trophies

The Leicester midfielder said moving to Ibrox on loan was an easy decision to make.

King said playing in Europe was part of his decision. SNS Group

Rangers new signing Andy King has said he jumped at the chance to move to Ibrox because he wants to win silverware during his loan spell.

The midfielder sealed a season-long loan switch from Leicester City on Thursday night and brings extra experience to Steven Gerrard's squad as they look to break Celtic's grip on domestic trophies.

King's first priority is to force his way into Gerrard's starting line-up with the manager having built a squad with serious competition for places.

"I can see from the start of the season that the team has had a brilliant start," King said. "Three or four great results already but coming from a Premier League team I'm used to 25 players in each squad.

"It's even more than two in each position and I'm used to having to fight for the shirt. I've come here to do the same."

The Wales international confirmed that Hibs had been among the clubs that had asked about a loan move but said that Rangers was the club that stood out among his options.

Having won the Premier League with Leicester, he said that his aim was to add a Premiership medal to his English title win.

"There were a few clubs interested once I was told I could go on loan but a club with the stature of Rangers, once I knew they were interested, with their manager and history, it's the only place I wanted to come," he said.

"I've won the top flight in England and now I want to do the same here."

The 30-year-old has made more than 300 appearances for Leicester but after recovering from an ankle injury last season he was told he would have to move to secure regular game time.

King said Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers had been straight with him about his prospects and when Rangers came calling he saw the ideal opportunity.

He said: "I had a conversation with Leicester a couple of weeks ago after the last pre-season friendly and they said after last season I needed to go and try and play more regular games.

"I was grateful to the manager for telling me that. Once I heard about Rangers it was the only place I wanted to come and I'm delighted to be here."

Rodgers moved south after a trophy-laden spell at Celtic but King said he hadn't yet had a chance to pick the manager's brains about life in the Scottish Premiership.

"I've not really spoken to him about it specifically but he's a man who was so successful in Scottish football with the titles he won and stuff like that," he said. "I will call him and ask him about life in Glasgow and what Scottish life is like but I've not really had the chance to do that yet.

"I'm really grateful to him for being clear with me a couple of weeks ago. He said it's up to me to find a new challenge and I've found a massive challenge at a massive football club."

