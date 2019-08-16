Heckingbottom expects Hibs to bounce back after 6-1 loss

The coach says players are fully focused on progressing to the League Cup quarter-finals.

Heckingbottom has his mind set on cup progress. SNS Group

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom believes his players will show the right response to their 6-1 defeat at Ibrox and work to iron out the defensive errors.

Rangers punished Hibs on Sunday in the Premiership and though Heckingbottom says he won't shy away from the disappointment, it's as important for his side to be focused on defeating Morton in the League Cup as to be responding to last week's game.

"Forget Sunday's game, we want to win this next game in it's own right anyway," he said. "It's the last 16 of the cup so that takes care of itself.

"But we want to make sure that we don't concede goals like we did on Sunday again. We've not done that in the time I've been here and we want to make sure we don't do it again."

The head coach revealed that he had spent time going over the performance and had addressed issues he saw.

"I've probably watched it more than the players and got all the information from it," Heckingbottom said. "I spoke to the group, spoke to individuals. If you knew exactly why it happened it would be easy to put it right.

"Putting it into perspective and not shying away from anything that happened is really important. We weren't at our best but regardless, you don't expect to concede goals like that.

"All we're bothered about is putting that right, not conceding those sorts of goals and just getting better and better."

Attention has now turned to the Morton game and the opportunity to get into the last eight of the League Cup but Heckingbottom said he would have preferred to have had a game before that to get back on the park after heavy defeat.

"One of the things that's difficult to get used to up here is how the games are spaced out," he said. "I would have loved to have a game on Wednesday straight away, another league game. But you've not got that.

"The players have got to pitch in on Saturday to put in a good performance and get through to the quarter-finals.

"You could hide behind the fact that we got back into the game but going to ten men made it difficult but the players know that it was the nature of the goals we conceded that was disappointing.

"Everyone has been honest about it and wants to play on Saturday."