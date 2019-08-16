  • STV
  • MySTV

Griffiths expects empty seats after Celtic's Euro shock

STV

The striker says supporters are entitled to show frustration with Champions League failure.

Griffiths says everyone feels the blow of the Champions League exit.
Griffiths says everyone feels the blow of the Champions League exit. SNS Group

Leigh Griffiths has said he doesn't expect a sell-out crowd to watch Celtic face Dunfermline days after their Champions League exit.

However, the striker said supporters are entitle to show their displeasure.

The 4-3 defeat to Cluj at Celtic Park on Tuesday came as a harsh blow to the club, ending their hopes of reaching the group stages of the elite competition.

Griffiths said the players and staff at the club were feeling the pain but had to pick themselves up with a League Cup match against Dunfermline on Saturday and the Europa League play-off against AIK to come. But he accepted that fans may decide to show their unhappiness by sitting out the domestic cup game.

"We win as a team and lose as a team," he said. "But the fans are more hurt than we are and rightly so.

"They pay good money to come and watch and expect us to get to the Champions League. It's very difficult to get there but the fans' expectations have grown over the last few seasons.

"I don't think they'll be happy. Am I expecting a sell-out crowd? No. But they are entitled to show their frustration.

"It's up to us to put performances on to put bums back on seats."

The Scotland striker insisted qualifying for the Champions League was a difficult task and that everyone in the squad was suffering disappointment but was keen to get back into action as the team looks to maintain their domination of the national cup competitions.

"As you can probably guess the mood in the squad hasn't been the greatest but we need to pick ourselves back up again," he said.

"Tomorrow we need to bounce back and show what we're all about.

"Everybody knew how disappointed we were from the players through to the fans. We heard the frustration at the final whistle. 

"It just wasn't to be this year, not just for them but for us as well. We put so much into pre-season and sometimes you just need luck to go with you.

"We've got a cup game tomorrow and we want to go on that win that. Dunfermline will make it difficult for us and the defence of the trophy starts now."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.