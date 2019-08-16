Griffiths expects empty seats after Celtic's Euro shock

The striker says supporters are entitled to show frustration with Champions League failure.

Griffiths says everyone feels the blow of the Champions League exit. SNS Group

Leigh Griffiths has said he doesn't expect a sell-out crowd to watch Celtic face Dunfermline days after their Champions League exit.

However, the striker said supporters are entitle to show their displeasure.

The 4-3 defeat to Cluj at Celtic Park on Tuesday came as a harsh blow to the club, ending their hopes of reaching the group stages of the elite competition.

Griffiths said the players and staff at the club were feeling the pain but had to pick themselves up with a League Cup match against Dunfermline on Saturday and the Europa League play-off against AIK to come. But he accepted that fans may decide to show their unhappiness by sitting out the domestic cup game.

"We win as a team and lose as a team," he said. "But the fans are more hurt than we are and rightly so.

"They pay good money to come and watch and expect us to get to the Champions League. It's very difficult to get there but the fans' expectations have grown over the last few seasons.

"I don't think they'll be happy. Am I expecting a sell-out crowd? No. But they are entitled to show their frustration.

"It's up to us to put performances on to put bums back on seats."

The Scotland striker insisted qualifying for the Champions League was a difficult task and that everyone in the squad was suffering disappointment but was keen to get back into action as the team looks to maintain their domination of the national cup competitions.

"As you can probably guess the mood in the squad hasn't been the greatest but we need to pick ourselves back up again," he said.

"Tomorrow we need to bounce back and show what we're all about.

"Everybody knew how disappointed we were from the players through to the fans. We heard the frustration at the final whistle.

"It just wasn't to be this year, not just for them but for us as well. We put so much into pre-season and sometimes you just need luck to go with you.

"We've got a cup game tomorrow and we want to go on that win that. Dunfermline will make it difficult for us and the defence of the trophy starts now."

