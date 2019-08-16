Hearts granted work permit for Ryotaro Meshino

The Japanese attacker has the go-ahead to move on loan from Manchester City .

Meshino is set to complete his move to Scotland. Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Hearts have been given the green light to sign Ryotaro Meshino after the Japanese attacker was given a work permit endorsement by the Scottish FA.

The winger has recently joined Manchester City after impressing at Gamba Osaka and a loan deal has been agreed for him to join Craig Levein's side for the season.

Meshino didn't meet the criteria for an automatic endorsement from the Scottish FA but has been given the go-ahead after a panel agreed he qualified as a 'special talent'.

The 21-year-old will now travel to Edinburgh to complete the move and join the Hearts squad.

Levein said earlier this week that he would be recruiting a player that would excite Hearts fans.

"I'm hugely excited about this one, he is an extremely talented young boy," the Hearts boss said.

"We have been talking to Manchester City about a few things recently and nearly did another bit of business a couple of weeks back.

"Being able to bring someone into the UK on loan to us gives the player an idea of the environment and maybe Manchester City will take him after that or maybe he will stay for another year, I don't know."