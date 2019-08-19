Helander and Docherty drop out of Rangers' European squad

The duo have been replaced by Brandon Barker and Andy King for the Legia Warsaw tie.

Helander won't feature against Legia. SNS Group

Rangers summer signing Filip Helander has been removed from the Ibrox club's Europa League squad.

The squad for the play-off round tie against Legia Warsaw has been submitted to UEFA and manager Steven Gerrard has made two changes.

Helander, who joined from Bologna in a multi-million pound deal last month, has dropped out along with Greg Docherty. New signings Brandon Barker and Andy King have been drafted in.

Docherty and Helander both played in the 3-0 League Cup victory over East Fife on Sunday. Helander played no part in either leg of the 7-3 aggregate win over Midtjylland in the last round of Europa League qualifying.

The two-legged tie against Polish side Legia is all that stands between Rangers and the group stages of competition.