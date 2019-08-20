Kilmarnock sign QPR defender on season-long loan

Niko Hamalainen has joined Angelo Alessio's side until the end of the season.

Kilmarnock have announced the signing of QPR defender Niko Hamalainen on loan.

The 22-year-old has joined the Rugby Park side on a deal lasting until the end of the season and will widen manager Angelo Alessio's options in defence.

Hamalainen is primarily a left-back but could also slot into the centre of defence.

Born in the USA, the defender has played for Finland at Under 18, 19 and 21 level and has one senior cap.

Hamalainen becomes Alessio's fifth signing of the summer, following Laurentiu Branescu, Mohamed El Makrini, Alex Bruce and Liam Millar through the door at Rugby Park.