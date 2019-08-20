Hibs suffer blow as McGregor ruled out for 'several weeks'

The defender has been sidelined with an abdominal injury.

Darren McGregor will miss Premiership games after suffering injury. SNS Group

Hibs have been dealt a blow with news that defender Darren McGregor will be out for "several weeks" with injury.

McGregor suffered an abdominal injury during his side's 5-3 win over Morton in the League Cup on Saturday.

The centre-back was substituted immediately and, after the injury was assessed , has been told he will spend several weeks recovering.

Hibs are scheduled to play St Johnstone on Saturday and travel to play Motherwell the following weekend.

After the international break they are on the road again, playing Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on September 14 with the Edinburgh derby against Hearts at Easter Road on September 22.

"Darren was replaced by Adam Jackson just 14 minutes into the game after sustaining the injury while playing a pass.

"As you would expect from Darren, he has thrown himself into his rehabilitation process with the specialist staff at the Hibernian Training Centre and we all look forward to seeing him back in action when he's fully fit."

