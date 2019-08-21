Helander drafted into Rangers squad for Europa League tie

The defender has flown to Poland with the squad and replaces Brandon Barker.

Helander is in Rangers' Europa League squad. SNS Group

Filip Helander is in line to play a part in Rangers tie against Legia Warsaw after a late change was made to bring the player into the squad.

Helander was initially left out of the squad submitted to UEFA for the Europa League play-off, sitting the two-legged tie out alongside Greg Docherty. New recruits Brandon Barker and Andy King were included in the group.

UEFA rules allow up to two changes to be made to the squad as long as they are communicated to the governing body at least 24 hours before the first leg. The squad has now updated with Barker sidelined and Helander registered and eligible for the match in Poland.

The Swedish defender, who joined the Ibrox side from Bologna this summer, flew out from Glasgow Airport with manager Steven Gerrard and the rest of the squad on Wednesday morning.

Helander played against East Fife in the League Cup on Sunday but has not yet played in European matches for his new side. Connor Goldson, Nikola Katic and George Edmundson have played in central defence in the qualifiers so far.

Gerrard is expected to explain the late change at his media conference on Wednesday evening.

