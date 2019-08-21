Comeback or cameo? Lennon on being back on the pitch at 50

The Clyde boss rolled back the years with a substitute appearance against Celtic Colts.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6075270738001-danny-lennon.jpg" />

Heard about the manager who made his comeback as a player at the age of 50?

That's exactly what Clyde boss Danny Lennon did on Tuesday night, taking to the field to help cope with an injury crisis at Broadwood.

Ten years after hanging up his boots, Lennon came on as a substitute against Celtic Colts, with some players on the pitch 33 years his junior.

Lennon registered as a player on Monday knowing he might be needing but he didn't expect the reaction his appearance would get.

"It was never the intention to stir up a wee frenzy," he told STV. "It is what is it and you do what you've got to do to get your team to perform and to look after them.

"It was going to take an injury for me to make a wee appearance and I'm just glad it happened with only 15 minutes to go."

The former St Mirren manager began his playing career at Hibs in 1987 and he admitted that there were some things about playing that never change.

"It was strange," he said. "You still get those wee tingles, those wee butterflies, which is good.

"One of the Celtic players, young Euan Henderson, I actually went to school with his father Nicky.

"Nicky used to chase me about the playground so it was strange me chasing his son last night."