Celtic close to re-signing goalkeeper Fraser Forster

The stopper is expected to complete a season-long loan deal from Southampton.

Fraser Forster is on his way back to Celtic. SNS Group

Celtic are set to re-sign Fraser Forster on a season-long loan deal from Southampton.

The goalkeeper - who left the champions for the Saints five years ago - is expected to conclude his switch on Thursday.

Forster, 31, was key figure during manager Neil Lennon's first stint as Celtic manager and will become the club's sixth signing of the summer.

He had two previous spells on loan at Parkhead from 2010-2012 before signing permanently from Newcastle United, producing form which earned him a spot in England's 2014 World Cup squad.

Celtic have been in the market for a goalkeeper since Scott Bain was ruled out for a number of weeks with a hand injury, while Craig Gordon is in the final year of his contract.

