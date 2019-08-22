Fraser Forster returns to Celtic on season-long loan deal

The goalkeeper is back at Celtic five years after his big-money move to Southampton.

Fraser Forster is back at Celtic. SNS Group

Celtic have re-signed Fraser Forster on a season-long loan deal from Southampton.

The goalkeeper - who left the champions for the Saints five years ago - was a key figure during manager Neil Lennon's first stint as Celtic manager and has become the club's sixth summer signing.

The 31-year-old had two previous spells on loan at Parkhead from 2010-2012 before moving permanently from Newcastle United.

He produced form which earned him a spot in England's 2014 World Cup squad and a big-money move to Southampton.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be here, it feels like I'm coming home and I'm buzzing to be back at this great club," he told Celtic's official website. "Now, I just want to get back training and get back playing.

"The gaffer has always been brilliant with me, and when the opportunity came up to come back and work with him again, it was one that was too good to turn down.



"I'm delighted to be back - Stevie Woods is still here, and I know a lot of the lads, which makes it feel like I've come back home. With that in mind, I hope I can fit straight back in."

Celtic have been in the market for a goalkeeper since Scott Bain was ruled out for a number of weeks with a hand injury, while Craig Gordon is in the final year of his contract.